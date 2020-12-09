Four women suspected of beating and robbing a Target employee in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for four women suspected of beating a 19-year-old Target employee and stealing her car.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Target employee was approached by four women requesting a ride near 4199 Morse Crossing around 11:13 p.m., Dec. 4. The victim told police, since it was cold outside, she felt compassion for the four females and agreed to give them a ride.

When they got into the vehicle, the suspects held down the victim and beat her until she left the vehicle, police say.

The victim ran back inside Target and called the police. The victim witnessed the women driving away in her car from inside.

The suspect in the front was described as women in her late-early 20’s, wearing a red coat, nose piercings and a tattoo across her chest with two words.

Police ask anyone information to 614-645-4665.