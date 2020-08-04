Four teens injured, one dead following Genoa Township crash

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One 17-year-old is dead and four others injured following a crash Sunday night in Genoa Township in Delaware County.

According to Genoa Township Police, the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Red Bank Road.

Police said an SUV with five occupants rolled over multiple times.

Police said the five people in the vehicle were rising seniors at New Albany High School.

Two of the people in the SUV were taken in critical condition to a local hospital. One of them was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

The three other people in the SUV sustained minor to serious injuries, police said.

New Albany High School Principal Ken Kraemer issued the following statement to staff and families Monday:

It is with great sadness that I share the tragic news of a car accident involving five New Albany High School incoming seniors yesterday evening. We are still in the early stages of learning what happened and working to contact each family. With permission from his mother, we are sharing the sad news that (name redacted at the request of the school) passed away as a result of this accident. One other student is hospitalized and three students sustained only minor injuries. Our Eagle Crisis Response team is activated and will provide support services for students/staff. On Tuesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 5th, from 9 am -11 am, please call 614-413-8300 and a secretary will assist in linking you to these services. If your child is experiencing a mental health emergency please call the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Crisis line: 614-722-1800. This hotline is monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Finally, a helpful resource for families during this time is attached “Helping Your Child Cope with Grief”. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students and all those affected by this tragic accident. Thank you for your support of the entire New Albany High School family during this difficult time in our community. New Albany High School Principal Ken Kraemer

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the accident, and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Genoa Township Police at 740-833-2800.