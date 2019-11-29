Four suspects wanted for stealing $6K in Airpods from Bethel Road Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for four women they said stole approximately $6,000 worth of Apple Airpod ear buds from a Columbus Walmart earlier this month.

According to police, on Nov. 10 at approximately 1:35 a.m., four suspects, all black women between the ages of 20 and 30, entered the Walmart on Bethel Road in Columbus.

Three of the women distracted employees while the fourth broke into a cage holding electronics and took several Apple Airpods, police said.

Two of the suspects then covered the stolen items with bedding and proceeded to the checkout area. The suspects paid for the bedding, but not the Airpods, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4780.