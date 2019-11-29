Watch the 2006 OSU vs. Michigan rivalry game at 8 pm Friday on NBC4 or NBC4i.com

Four suspects wanted for stealing $6K in Airpods from Bethel Road Walmart

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for four women they said stole approximately $6,000 worth of Apple Airpod ear buds from a Columbus Walmart earlier this month.

According to police, on Nov. 10 at approximately 1:35 a.m., four suspects, all black women between the ages of 20 and 30, entered the Walmart on Bethel Road in Columbus.

Three of the women distracted employees while the fourth broke into a cage holding electronics and took several Apple Airpods, police said.

Two of the suspects then covered the stolen items with bedding and proceeded to the checkout area. The suspects paid for the bedding, but not the Airpods, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4780.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools