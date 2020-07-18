Four shot at a vigil near Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after four people were injured near Weinland Park Friday evening.

Columbus Division of Police say four people were attending a vigil when several unknown individuals approached and began firing into the crowd near East 6th Avenue and Summit Street at 8:39 p.m.

All four victims were stuck by the gun fire in various areas according to police. Among the injured were two 18-year-old females, a 20-year-old female and a 25-year-old male.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries. None of the injuries appears to be life-threatening.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call (614) 645-3689.