Troopers identify four family members killed in Delaware County crash Monday

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of the four family members who were killed in a crash on Interstate-71 Monday evening.

The four people from Powell killed were Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14.

According to troopers, a Toyota RAV4 and a Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Ali Mohamud, 39, of Chelsea, Mass., were driving southbound on I-71 near Lewis Center Road around 8 p.m. Monday. Laylah Bordeau, 25, of Blacklick, Ohio, was driving a Nissan Titan northbound on I-71 and failed to maintain control.

Troopers say Bordeau drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered into the southbound lanes of I-71, hitting the Toyota RAV4 head on. The Toyota then hit the Freightliner Cascadia at an angle, overturned on its top and caught fire before coming to a rest on the roadway. The Nissan Titan also caught fire.

OSHP said all four people inside the Toyota RAV4 were pronounced dead on the scene. Bordeau was transported to Grant Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mohamud was not injured.