Four months later, neighbors waiting on answers from deadly paint plant explosion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It has been about four months since a deadly explosion at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Plant by Leonard Avenue shook the neighborhood.

Neighbors are still looking for answers, gathering at the plant Monday.

The explosion happened April 8 and the site is still a huge pile of rubble.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said it’s working with Yenkin-Majestic as the cleanup continues to make sure it follows all regulations.

One employee died and nine others were hurt when there was an explosion and fire at the plant near downtown Columbus April 8 just after 12 a.m.

Community members from the area gathered to say they don’t just want answers; they are demanding answers.

The explosion also damaged several homes in the area.

The neighbors and community leaders who gathered Monday said they’re not happy with how communication from the company has gone so far.

They added they’re also worried about possible environmental and health impacts of what happened in April.

“I was outside until 3 a.m., and even when you went inside the house and came out, there was clearly a difference in the air,” said Tiffany White, chairperson for the North Central Area Commission. “That cloud covered over our homes for hours.”

The fire department said it is still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Community leaders said they have a meeting scheduled with Yenkin-Majestic later this month.

The company has yet to respond to a request for comment.