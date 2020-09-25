Four men indicted for four separate killings in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Four men have been indicted for four separate killings in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, the grand jury returned the indictments Friday on four separate and unrelated killings.

Lason Tyleke Booker

Lason Tyleke Booker, 20, was indicted in connection with the July 19 shooting death of Jerome Trayvaughn Steward, 26, on Southwood Avenue. According to O’Brien, Booker shot Steward numerous times during a verbal altercation.

Booker is charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability.

Adonis Terrell Walker, 22, was indicted for the Sept. 7 shooting death of Dezujwaun Trevon Pyform, 20, in the Sunbury Market parking lot on Sunbury Road. According to O’Brien, Pyform pulled into the parking lot when Walker and a second suspect allegedly opened fire on Pyfrom’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police are searching for the second suspect.

Adonis Terrell Walker

Walker is charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.

Raphiel LeMar Humphries, 33, was indicted for the Sept. 12 shooting death of Michael Cory Davis, 34, on Lima Drive in Blendon Township. During an argument at a backyard gathering, shots were exchanged before the suspect fled the scene, according to O’Brien.

Humphries is charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications.

Robert Gene Bowens Jr.

Robert Gene Bowens Jr., 23, was indicted for the Sept. 16 shooting death of Charles C. Knapper, 21, on East Moler Street. Acccording to O’Brien, Bowens went to the house of his ex-girlfriend, confronted her and her current boyfriend and allegedly shot Knapper before leaving the scene.

Bowens is charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all with firearm specifications.