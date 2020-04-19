Four juveniles arrested for stealing pizza delivery car in Linden; allegedly steal another car from reception center next day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four teenagers have been charged with theft after allegedly stealing a pizza delivery driver’s car Saturday night in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, a delivery driver was delivering a pizza on Middlehurst Drive at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Two juveniles initiated contact with the driver from across the street, and then jumped into the man’s vehicle and drove off, police said. Police added the driver saw two other juveniles get into the car as well.

Later Saturday night, officers found the stolen car behind the Marriott Airport on North Cassady Avenue.

Police said they saw two juveniles leave the hotel and begin heading toward the stolen vehicle, at which point police detained them.

According to police, one of the juveniles had the key to the stolen vehicle and the other had a felony warrant.

When police went to the room inside the hotel, two other male juveniles and five female juveniles were found inside. Police identified the two male juveniles as potential suspects in the vehicle theft, police said.

The delivery driver was contacted to recover the car, and allegedly identified the juveniles in custody as the ones who stole his vehicle.

The four teens arrested are a 15-year-old, a 14-year old, a 13-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

On Sunday morning, police responded to the Reception Center on East Long Street, where three of the four suspects allegedly stole an employee’s vehicle.

The fourth suspect, the 16-year-old, was picked up by a relative before the theft, police said.

Officers are looking for a red 2009 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate HXK3574.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.