Four injured, road closed due to I-670 crash

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people have been injured following a crash on I-670 eastbound Saturday night.

According to ODOT, the road is closed near the Grandview exit.

According to Columbus Police, the four victims were injured when the car ended up on its roof. Police did not say how the vehicle flipped over.

Two of the victims were taken to Ohio State University Hospital, one was taken to Grant Medical Center, and another was taken Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All four were listed in stable condition.

