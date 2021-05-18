Four injured, include 2-year-old, in Deer Creek Township crash

DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCHM) – Four people, including a 2-year-old boy, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Deer Creek Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Jefferson Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US Route 42 south of I-70 at approximately 1:10 p.m.

According to OSHP, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Sarah C. Miller, of London, was stopped on US 42 while waiting to turn left into a gas station parking lot. A 2010 Ford Explorer, driven by Ashley A. Goddard, of London, was driving north on US 42 when OSHP said she failed to stop and hit the Sonata in the rear.

The Sonata was pushed into the southbound lane, hitting a 2018 Honda Odyssey, driven by Connie S. Strebe, of Mount Sterling.

Miller and her front-seat passenger, Justin Wampler, of London, were taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while Miller’s 2-year-old son was taken via helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Strebe was taken to Madison Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Goddard was not injured in the crash.

OSHP believes drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.