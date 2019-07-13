Six injured in Reynoldsburg crash

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people were taken to local hospitals following a crash near Reynoldsburg.

According to Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place on Mink Street near Blueview Drive at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Mink Street and collided head on with a Chevrolet Suburban, which was traveling south.

Three children passengers from the Caravan went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while the two adults in the Caravan were taken to Mount Carmel East. A passenger in the Suburban was transported to Mount Carmel East.

Police said all of the injuries are minor injuries.

