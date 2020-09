COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people were injured in a crash on the west side of Columbus early Saturday evening.

Columbus Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on Mound Street west of Eureka Boulevard at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Three people were sent to Grant Medical Center, two in stable condition and one in serious condition. A fourth victim was sent to Mt. Carmel Franklinton in stable condition.

Eastbound Mound Street is closed as police continue to investigate the accident.