COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people including three children were taken to local hospitals following a crash Saturday afternoon on I-70.

According to Columbus Police, the crash happened at approximately 5:10 p..m. on I-70 eastbound near Alum Creek Drive.

The three children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. One adult was taken to OSU, also in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.