COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Violet Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the westbound ramp of Interstate 70 near State Route 256 around 2 p.m. Three people were transported to Grant Medical Center and one person was transported to Mount Carmel East, all in unknown condition, according to the Violet Township Fire Department.

The crash resulted in lane closures on SR-256. The lanes have reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.