PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire vehicle in Licking County Saturday afternoon.

According to Licking County Fire Dispatch, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 16 eastbound near Summit Road SW in Pataskala at approximately 3:26 p.m.

The victims were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

ODOT said lane closures on SR-16 are expected.

No further information available at this time.