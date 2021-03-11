Four gems near Columbus to visit over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–From staying the night at a medieval castle to keeping close to home at Capitol Square, we found four hidden gems for you to enjoy, and they are all within 100 miles of I-270.
NEW PLYMOUTH
Going southeast off of I-270 for 58 miles, you will travel back in time when you pull up to Ravenwood Castle.
- Address: 65666 Bethel Rd, New Plymouth, OH 45654
- GPS: 39.340687187692424, -82.44573480692044
Here you will find chateaus, game night, warm fires, and a great night for the whole family.
Whether you stay while visiting local attractions, or you are just getting away, you can enjoy three different scavenger hunts to keep you busy on the grounds. You will not win a king’s ransom, however, a prize is promised when your journey is complete.
SPRINGFIELD
You may not find your knight in shining armor here Hartman Rock Garden, but it is a stone’s throw away from Columbus. 38 miles west of i-270.
- Address: 1905 Russell Ave, Springfield, OH 45506-2950
- GPS: 39.90516725382283, -83.83248745181382
This is a great place to find the obscure, and to get away from the hustle and bustle. The project began as a small fish pond in the backyard in 1932. It turned into a one mans getaway.
you can stop for some exploration with a free self-guided tour.
HOWARD
Fall in love again at Honey Run Falls. This waterfall is 54 miles northeast of i-270, in Knox County. Be sure to download a brochure for your favorite activity below.
- GPS: 40.38264202191325, -82.26564805488259
- Address: 10855 Hazel Dell Rd, Howard, OH 43028
Activities
The park is operated by the Knox County Park District and boasts towering eastern hemlocks, witch-hazel, and a rare plant community that is typically found in Canada. Oh, and then there’s that waterfall.
CAPITAL SQUARE
The Statehouse is not just for politicians and reporters. While you see NBC4’s Adrienne Robbins report daily there, you can report there too, for a free self-guided tour.
- Address: 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, Ohio 43215
- GPS: 39.96138187629155, -82.99986733711083
Grab your cell phone and start roaming the halls of Capitol Square. Here’s the LINK to the list of numbers for the tour. For your convenience, the numbers are also listed below.
Ground Floor
The Map Room 614-387-2410
Museum Gallery 614-387-2411
Statehouse Museum 614-387-2429
Light Court (House side) 614-387-2412
Light Court Exhibitions 614-387-2414
First Floor
George Washington Williams Room 614-387-2423
Ladies’ Gallery 614-387-2422
Speaker Davidson portrait 614-387-2418
Presidential Hearing Rooms 614-387-2424
Governor’s Office 614-387-2419
Governors’ Portraits 614-387-2420
Governors turned POTUS 614-387-2421
Rotunda
The East Bay 614-387-2415
Center 614-644-4300
The West Bay 614-387-2417
Second Floor
Senate Chamber 614-644-4161
House Chamber 614-644-4167
The Atrium
Atrium Overview 614-387-2425
Lincoln plaque 614-387-2426
Senate Building
Grand Stair Hall 614-387-2427
Ceiling 614-387-2428
Capitol Square Monuments
Ohio Veterans Plaza 614-728-6877
Ohio Holocaust and Liberators Memorial
614-728-0255
614-728-6881
Spirit of ’98 614-728-6882
McKinley Monument 614-728-6883
Ohio World War Memorial 614-728-6878
These Are My Jewels 614-728-6884
Peace 614-728-6885
Capitol Square Gardens
Butterfly Forage Garden 614-728-8756
Monarch Meadow 614-995-0143
The Pollinators Garden 614-466-4304
Statehouse Apiary 614-466-5937
Woodland Restoration 614-644-4399