Four gems near Columbus to visit over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–From staying the night at a medieval castle to keeping close to home at Capitol Square, we found four hidden gems for you to enjoy, and they are all within 100 miles of I-270.

NEW PLYMOUTH

Going southeast off of I-270 for 58 miles, you will travel back in time when you pull up to Ravenwood Castle.

Address: 65666 Bethel Rd, New Plymouth, OH 45654

GPS: 39.340687187692424, -82.44573480692044

Here you will find chateaus, game night, warm fires, and a great night for the whole family.

Whether you stay while visiting local attractions, or you are just getting away, you can enjoy three different scavenger hunts to keep you busy on the grounds. You will not win a king’s ransom, however, a prize is promised when your journey is complete.

SPRINGFIELD

You may not find your knight in shining armor here Hartman Rock Garden, but it is a stone’s throw away from Columbus. 38 miles west of i-270.

Address: 1905 Russell Ave, Springfield, OH 45506-2950

GPS: 39.90516725382283, -83.83248745181382

This is a great place to find the obscure, and to get away from the hustle and bustle. The project began as a small fish pond in the backyard in 1932. It turned into a one mans getaway.

you can stop for some exploration with a free self-guided tour.

HOWARD

Fall in love again at Honey Run Falls. This waterfall is 54 miles northeast of i-270, in Knox County. Be sure to download a brochure for your favorite activity below.

GPS: 40.38264202191325, -82.26564805488259

Address: 10855 Hazel Dell Rd, Howard, OH 43028

Activities

The park is operated by the Knox County Park District and boasts towering eastern hemlocks, witch-hazel, and a rare plant community that is typically found in Canada. Oh, and then there’s that waterfall.

CAPITAL SQUARE

The Statehouse is not just for politicians and reporters. While you see NBC4’s Adrienne Robbins report daily there, you can report there too, for a free self-guided tour.

Address: 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, Ohio 43215

GPS: 39.96138187629155, -82.99986733711083

Grab your cell phone and start roaming the halls of Capitol Square. Here’s the LINK to the list of numbers for the tour. For your convenience, the numbers are also listed below.

