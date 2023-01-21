Dashcam video provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol of the vehicle pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. Friday make a traffic violation on the State Route 4 bypass near State Route 129.

The troopers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the four people inside who drove away, beginning a pursuit. It was later determined that all four people in the car were escaped inmates of the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri, per OSHP.

After a five mile vehicle pursuit, the four escapees stopped the car on Brooke Hill Court in Liberty Township and ran away. OSHP troopers took two suspects into custody shortly after the vehicle pursuit: 30-year-old Aaron Sebastian and 52-year-old Kelly McSean. Law enforcement from multiple agencies collaborated to find the remaining two suspects overnight Saturday.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker was found and taken into custody by the West Chester Police Department. At 9 a.m., deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office found and apprehended 26-year-old Dakota Pace, who was less than two miles from where the suspects stopped their car in Liberty Township.

All four are in Butler County jail and could face additional charges in Ohio.

(From left to right): Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean, Lujuan Tucker, Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins were all taken into custody more than 24 hours after escaping a Missouri detention center. (Courtesy Photos/St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department)

On Thursday, all four inmates and a fifth person escaped from the roof of the detention center, via a plumbing chase, at approximately 7 p.m. The fifth inmate, 42-year-old Michael Wilkins, was taken into custody Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.