Four charged with child endangerment, other charges following Circleville drug bust

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are charged with child endangerment and other charges after police said a child was found inside a suspected drug house in Circleville.

According to Circleville Police, a search warrant was served at a home on the 100 block of Town Street on Jan. 10.

Police said the house has been the subject of several complaints from neighbors regarding suspected narcotics traffic in and out of the residence at all times of the day.

Inside the residence, police said they found four adults and an infant.

According to police, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills.

Police arrested the following suspects:

Renee Rittenhouse, 37, of Circleville. Charged with child endangering, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting drug abuse.

Jerry Wynn, 47, of Circleville. Charged with child endangering, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting drug abuse.

Amber McLaughlin, 33, of Circleville. Charged with child endangering, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse, and a warrant for probation violation.

Darlene Stepp, 78, of Circleville. Charged with child endangerment and permitting drug abuse.

Circleville Police were assisted in the arrest by the Circleville Probation Department and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

In addition, two other people were arrested in a separate bust after another search warrant was served.

Danielle Repass-Disbennett, 34, of Circleville, and Michaelyn Watkins, 29, were both arrested after police served the warrant at the 300 block of Long Street.

Repass-Disbennett is charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.

Watkins is charged with a warrant for probation violation.