Founder of Columbus founded Muslim beauty pageant says the show must go on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Covid-19 concerns have canceled several major events in 2020. But there is one event, that according to the founder, will go on because it simply has to.

Miss Muslimah USA is the first ever beauty pageant for Muslim women. It was founded in Columbus in 2017 and the first event was held at COSI.

“Muslim people are just like everyone else we just have a different belief system,” explained Maghrib Shahid, creator of Miss Muslimah USA.

Muslims make up a significant part of the United State’s population; about 1.1% or 3.5 million people according to the Pew Research Center.

“I noticed a lot of Muslims were removing their hijabs they were afraid to go outside being visibly Muslims.”

Back in 2016, Maghrib Shahid was not happy with how Muslim women were perceived and treated in America. One day at the local grocery store she says someone told her to “go back to her own country”, something she never expected to happen to her.

“At that moment I was very afraid and when I got home I felt like I had to do something. I said wow, if I feel like this there just be a lot of other Muslim women who are afraid to be visually Muslim today in America,” explained Shahid.

She decided to step in and do something about it. “I wanted to create an organization that would uplift and empower Muslim women.”

Miss Muslimah USA was born.

“Muslim women never had a platform like that before to speak and change misconceptions about themselves and break down stereotypical views,” explained Shahid. “My background is I’m Muslim and in the religion Islam were taught to stay covered. When you hear pageant you don’t think modesty. Most think traditional.”

In the first year, Shahid had trouble finding support for her event. She had to pay for the pageant out of her savings and hope it sparked an interest for the following year. It did.

“It gives confidence to a lot of Muslim girls. They never had been on a stage, never been a part of a pageant. It helps with self esteem. They get to represent Muslim women all around the world. That’s huge. To be a role model and example not only for Miss Muslimlah but for the youth; the young girls.”

“At first I was like is this real is this an actual thing,” noted Halima Abdullah, Miss Muslimah USA 2017.

Halima Abdullahi is from Somalia but she now lives in Columbus and attends OSU. She was crowned Miss Muslimah USA at that first pageant back in 2017. She says she was always an introvert and never would have competed if it wasn’t for her family encouraging her to do it. But now, she’s glad she did.

“Doing the pageant and having a title like [this] showed me that beauty isn’t skin deep.”

She says she was never truly comfortable in her own skin, until this experience.

But now the 4th annual event is in jeopardy because of Covid-19.

“We lost 50 contestants from the pageant because of Covid-19,” noted Shahid. “They were worried about getting sick .”

Now, the pageant is down to five contestants.

“I broke down at a point , I broke down and said maybe this shouldn’t be done, but it had to be done. There are a lot of women depending on this, you know if I give up, then they’ll give up.”

So despite a few unexpected setbacks, Shahid is working day in and day out to make this happen.

“I’m positive about it all. I think it can be done. I think it’s time to keep pushing forward and moving forward.”

“There is no reason to fear us or be scared and that’s what this platform is all about, showing the world that look these are doctors, nurses moms, teachers and they’re just like you there is no difference.”

The pageant is set to take place in downtown Michigan in less than two weeks. Her venue backed out because of Covid-19 concerns, so Shahid is now looking for a last-minute outdoor location to hold the event.

She still has six sponsors and is hoping for about 100 spectators. She will enforce masks and will have seat assignments for everyone. She says she will also take temperatures at the door, and will also have the contestants wear masks while they are backstage.