Foundation for Appalachian Ohio partners with Facebook, T-Mobile to provide mobile hotspots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday that the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s program ‘I’m a child of Appalachia Fund’ has partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to provide hotspots to libraries in southeast Ohio that will be made available to be checked out like other library resources.

“The governor and I often talk about the need for internet connectivity for our students, for healthcare, for the economy,” Husted said. “The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is one of many organizations to fill this important role.”

Facebook is providing the mobile hotspots at no cost to the libraries along with six months of unlimited data usage on the T-Mobile network. T-Mobile is adding an additional six months of unlimited data usage.

To find out more, click here.