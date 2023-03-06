COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus middle school was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon after Columbus police responded to reports of a student having a weapon.

Champion Middle School, in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, was placed on a brief lockdown, between 12 and 1 p.m. today while the school safety and security team searched for a weapon, matching a loaded clip found on a student in the school.

Columbus City Schools confirmed that Safety and Security originally received word that a student may have had a clip to a weapon in the building. The clip was recovered, the weapon was retrieved shortly afterward, and Columbus PD was notified.

CCS said the school will take appropriate counseling and disciplinary action.