Foster care, mental health, guns on DeWine’s 2020 agenda

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Speaking during a year-end interview at the Governor’s Residence, the first-term Republican told The Associated Press that it’s all part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll soon propose “rather dramatic changes” to Ohio’s foster care system and significant additional investment in state mental health programs.



The first-term Republican told The Associated Press during a year-end interview Friday that it’s part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.”

He said he has also ordered his director of youth prisons to provide additional information on Ohio’s poor record of assaults against incarcerated juveniles.

DeWine said an agreement is also near between local governments and the state over how any settlement dollars from opioid-related lawsuits will be spent.