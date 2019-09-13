Forty-five new firefighters graduate from fire academy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Forty-four men and one woman graduated Friday and are now part of the Columbus Division of Fire.

The 108th Columbus Fire recruit class walked into the gym one by one, at which point the recruits were sworn in.

Each of them stands on the principles of valor, passion, dedication, and responsibility.

“Just as a young boy, I remembered wanting to be a firefighter,” said new firefighter Britton Stultz. “I used to have a firefighter costume in elementary school. So, this is something I always wanted to do.”

Stultz is one of the 45. He said his dream came true when he walked across that stage and he is looking forward to making a difference in his hometown.

“All my other jobs kind of had that feel, but nothing like this,” he said.

Stultz thanks his support system, which is mainly his family. He said they have been there for him every step of the way.

Part of his family includes someone else who serves the City of Columbus — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

“Another family member took a similar oath that I took several years ago, which is to honor and serve the residents of the City of Columbus,” said Hardin, Stultz’s cousin.

“I let people know early on (we were related) and I guess it went over a lot of people’s head, but a couple of people recently found out and they were like, ‘We didn’t know that,’” said Stultz.

As they walk together, one thing was for sure: service seems to run strong in this family.

“I’m thrilled to have a partner, a family member who is also serving with me,” Hardin said.

Stultz added, “It’s exciting. I’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time, and I just think that we’ve had the training. Now it becomes real.”