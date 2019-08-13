Former Whitehall drama coach accused of sexual relationship with student pleads guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Whitehall City Schools drama coach pleaded guilty to several charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Court records show Patrick McGregor pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual battery and tampering with evidence.

Several other charges were dropped.

Police said McGregor had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl for several months beginning in May 2018. On at least two occasions, police said McGregor had sexual contact with the girl at homes in Westerville.

Investigators say they found text messages and photos between McGregor and the girl, including nude photos of the girl requested by McGregor.

McGregor was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail.

The Whitehall school district fired McGregor in September 2018 after the allegations were first made.

McGregor is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.