Former WBNS Chief Meteorologist indicted on child pornography charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former WBNS Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis has been indicted on four child pornography charges.

Davis was indicted on two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), and one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-4), for a total of four counts.

“Over a period of several years, Davis downloaded a significant amount of images depicting nude children and child pornography on several devices and was emailing the images and child pornography to himself. There is no evidence he produced the images or sent them to anyone else,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

O’Brien said the four most egregious images were selected for indictment.

“Between October 2018 and September 2019, the indictment alleges that Davis downloaded and emailed to himself videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity,” O’Brien stated.

According to O’Brien, the investigation started after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo! Inc. account associated with Davis’ email address had downloaded a significant amount of suspected child pornography.

In September, ICAC executed search warrants at multiple locations, including Davis’ home and the WBNS 10TV studios. Davis was arrested at his Upper Arlington home by ICAC detectives.

Davis was fired by WBNS the day after he was arrested.