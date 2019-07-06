Former Violet Twp. fire chief passes away

Former Violet Twp. Fire Chief John Eisel passed away on Friday while on vacation with his family at Lake Cumberland.

He was transported to Wayne County Hospital in Kentucky and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts, Violet Twp. Fire Department officials announced on Facebook.

It is with a heavy heart and a great amount of sadness that we must report to all of you that current Director of… Posted by Violet Township Fire Department on Friday, July 5, 2019

“John lived his daily life to its fullest and was always high on life. He was one of the happiest and most sincere individuals we have ever known, he brought joy to many of us on a routine basis.

Please keep the entire Eisel family in your thoughts and prayers. They will need your strength during this difficult time,” Violet Twp. Fire officials said.

Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said Eisel will be missed.

“Chief Eisel was not only our public safety partner, but he was a true friend to the Pickerington Police Department for many years. Whenever our department needed something, he was always there to make it happen. Our departments are closer than they have ever been because of men like John Eisel. Chief Eisel will be sorely missed.”

