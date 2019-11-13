Former Ventures Academy teacher accused of having sex with student, indicted on charges

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former teacher and administrator at Ventures Academy has been indicted by a grand jury on charges she had sex with a teen student.  

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Brooke M. Wright, 39, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old male student she was tutoring between May and September of this year.  

Wright was a former teacher and administrator at Ventures Academy, in Delaware, at the time but was suspended when school officials learned of the criminal investigation.  

On Wednesday, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Wright for two counts of Sexual Battery, and for two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, for a total of four counts. 

“The inappropriate sexual acts took place in multiple locations in Franklin County and if convicted on these charges, Wright faces numerous years of incarceration as well as registration as a sex offender,” O’Brien stated. 

Arraignment for Wright is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at 1:30pm in a Franklin County courtroom.  

