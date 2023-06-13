COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said Tuesday that he doesn’t expect more charges to be added in the case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging that he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back.

“My guess is that it pretty much encompasses what they want to use because if they want to add to it or supersede, I don’t think this kind of case lends itself to that unless other people were to come forward with more acts,” DeVillers said. “I mean, they have the documents, so I don’t see this kind of case lending itself to more counts.”

