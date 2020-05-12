Former Tuskegee Airman, Franklin Co. public servant dies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A member of the Tuskegee Airmen who went on to call Columbus his home and continued to serve the community when he retired has died.

Hilton Carter Jr., 91, died last week, according to a statement from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

During World War II, Carter flew as the Crew Chief with the famous Tuskegee Airmen.

Carter was a decorated Air Force pilot who was stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base as a staff sergeant in 1948.

After being honorably discharged in 1949, Carter served as an Air Force engineer for nine years, deciding to make Franklin County his home.

Carter was a former Columbus city auditor and treasurer and an assistant deputy auditor for the State of Ohio.

Carter was also a member of the Franklin County Board of Elections.

“Carter’s long and illustrious career of public service ended at the Franklin County Board of Elections some thirty years ago, but his sacrifices to defend democracy will not be forgotten,” the board of elections wrote in a statement.