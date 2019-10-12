Former teacher who pleaded guilty to sex with student in trouble for parole violation

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former English teacher at Marysille High School is once again in trouble with the law.

Stacy L. McConoughey is in violation of her parole after court documents state she had eight firearms at her home.

McConoughey pleaded guilty in May 2016 to four counts of sexual battery after being charged with having sex with a male student starting in October 2014 and continuing until May of 2015.

The victim was 18 years of age and a senior at the high school. The student had been enrolled in McConoughey’s English class as well as being her teacher’s aide. The student graduated from the school in 2015.

McConoughey is on post-release control for five years.

In 2016, she was sentenced to 180 days in jail. She must register in person as a sex offender every 90 days for life.