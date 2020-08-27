Former police chiefs, mayor, safety director critical of Ginther

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Division of Police leaders, along with former Mayor Greg Lashutka are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss Mayor Andrew Ginther’s policies toward police.

This is the second such meeting of former police leaders. Earlier in March, former Chiefs Kim Jacobs and Walter Distelzweig talked to media, along with former Deputy Chief John Rockwell and Detectives Commander Stan Partlow.

The group criticized Mayor Ginther’s policies regarding police in the wake of violent clashes between officers and demonstrators during protests in May.

They claim there is a gag order on the current chief and his staff and that shortsighted, harmful recommendations are being promoted by City Hall, including getting rid of helicopters.

