Former Pickway County Sheriff Dwight E. Radcliff dies at age 87

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Former Pickway County Sheriff Dwight E. Radcliff has died at the age of 87, his son, current Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, announced Wednesday.

Dwight Radcliff served as the 37th Sheriff of Pickaway County from 1965 until his retirement in 2013. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest-serving sheriff in the United States having served 12 consecutive terms (48 years).

He was a second-generation sheriff having served as a deputy sheriff for his father for seven- and one-half years, serving a career total of 55 ½ years in law enforcement.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the retired sheriff had been his friend for decades:

“Fran and I have lost a dear friend. His beloved wife Betty has been his partner and by his side for his entire law enforcement career — and she also served the people of Pickaway County so very well. Our hearts go out to Betty; their children Vicky, Dwight, and Sheriff Robert Radcliff; and their families.” Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Dwight Radcliff was a 1950 graduate of Circleville High School, 1954 graduate of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation Law Enforcement Academy, 1967 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, and 1981 graduate and president of class of the National Sheriffs’ Institute.

The family is currently making funeral arrangements and more information will be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office says.