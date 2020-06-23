Former OU fraternity president pleads guilty in connection to Collin Wiant’s hazing death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The former president of Ohio University’s Sigma Pi fraternity has now pleaded guilty to all counts in the hazing death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant.

Elijah Wahib, 22, pled guilty to five counts, including obstructing justice, permitting drug abuse, and hazing.

Wiant died on November 12, 2018 at a house used in Sigma Pi Fraternity activities. A toxicology report shows that Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion. At the time of his death, Wiant was a pledge of the Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Pi.

Wahib was sentenced to 31 days in prison. Four other fraternity members have also pleaded guilty in the case.

