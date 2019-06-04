Former OSU wrestlers break silence on nbc4i.com about Dr. Strauss

Former wrestlers Daniel Ritchie and Mike Flusche had not planned on speaking to the media at the Statehouse on Tuesday. Instead, each arrived to show support for other men and teammates who are victims of Dr. Strauss during a news conference announcement.

When approached by digital reporter Tony Mirones, the men decided to break their silence.

“We were being groomed by Dr. Strauss,” Ritchie said after a news conference to announce House Bill 249. The bill would allow the victims of Dr. Strauss to sue the university for monetary damages.

“From the very first physicals that we took for a particular sport to the very last when I left the team,” said Ritchie about the length of the abuse. “Over the course of last year.. and a half since the story was really starting to come out, Mike Schick and Brian Garrett have really kept the focus on where it needed to be and for the most part I’ve kind of stayed back and watched them.”

That was his goal today along with Flusche.

“Mike and Dan are at least brave enough to speak up in front of people,” said Flusche. “I can be brave enough to stand beside them, and it’s taken me quite a while to get to this point.”

Both men did not initially want to speak about why they were there or what happened to them. They did however change their mind and talked with NBC4i.com. Neither detailed the actual accounts of their experience with Dr. Strauss, but both clearly explained they were traumatized.

“As the years went on, the abuse got more and more in depth until the last incident with what happened to me–I was done and [it] forced me to leave,” Ritchie explained.

While they were division one athlete, they were also undergrads trying to live their dream. Both say Strauss used that to his advantage.

“I was under scholarship,” said Ritchie. “You have a man that is put in a position of authority that has the ability to say, ‘OK you are not fit to wrestle,’ because of this. You go in for an injury–he can keep you out. I think part of it was the fact that he was a male doctor on male athlete.”

“It was a dream scenario and I didn’t want to take or risk anything that would take away literally which was my dream at the time–which was to be on OSU’s team,” said Flusche.

The men were undergrads at the point in their lives — 18 to 25-years-old. Basically, right out of high school and they wanted to keep what they earned.

Now as grown men with families, they say this is what they have to do to keep The Ohio State University accountable for what happened.

“I feel bad, because had I went and did some other things and reported some of the things that happened, they wouldn’t have gone through the things that they did if I would’ve stepped up at the time,” explained Flusche.