(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida.

Haskins was born on May 3, 1997 in Highland Park, New Jersey. He moved to Maryland where he played high school football at Bullis School before committing to Ohio State.

As a Buckeye, Haskins played for two seasons setting numerous passing records in the Scarlet & Grey. In 2018, he finished third in the Heisman voting, won the Griese-Brees quarterback of the year award, and the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

Haskins decided to enter the NFL Draft in 2019 and forgo his final two years at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 15th overall pick before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Haskins death struck the Ohio State and NFL community as reactions, tributes, and condolences poured in on social media from his former teammates, coaches, and other athletes.

Ohio State Department of Athletics

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.”

“Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family.”

“Hurt, lost for words.”

“A big brother to me… RIP Dwayne.”

“I am devastated and at a loss of words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

“Tough to find the words… you will be missed.”

“Man… RIP 7.”

“#RIPSimba”

“One of my college roommates.. we played in the same 8th grade all star game… we talked about a reunion trip during one of theses off-seasons, it felt like we had time.”

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”