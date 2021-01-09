Former OSU player Dunn out on bond following arraignment Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University athlete Bri’onte Dunn is out on bond Saturday after being arrested for drug possession Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Junction Way at approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday for a call of a drug overdose.

Police administrated two doses of Narcan and the woman regained consciousness. She was then taken to a local hospital.

Authorities obtained two search warrants and seized more than 20 grams of cocaine from inside the home, according to police.

Dunn, who was also in the residence, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.

In 2016, he was dismissed from the OSU football team for violating team rules and in 2017 he was indicted on rape charges but later found not guilty.

According to court documents, Dunn posted $7,585 in bond.

Dunn’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 15.