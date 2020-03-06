Former OSU football players plead not guilty to rape, kidnapping charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two former Ohio State University football players charged with rape and kidnapping are scheduled to be in court, Friday.

Amir Riep and Jashen Wint have been charged with rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 4.

Riep and Wint pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Both remain free on bond set in Franklin County Municipal Court set after their arrest.

A police affidavit filed as part of the complaint alleges that Riep and a woman started having consensual sex, but the woman then said she did not want to continue.

Riep then allegedly forced her to continue, with Wint also taking part. The complaint alleges that Riep told the victim to record a video statement saying that everything was consensual.

Attorneys for both say the former players are fully cooperating with police.