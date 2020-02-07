Former OSU assistant coach Zach Smith sentenced for violating civil protection order

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former assistant coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes will spend at least 19 days in jail for violating a protection order.

According to court records, Zach Smith was found guilty of a protection order violation. Friday, Smith was sentenced to 180 days in jail. A judge suspended 160 of those days and credited him for one day of time served.

Smith will be on probation for 3 years. If probation is violated, he could be ordered to serve the length of the suspended sentence.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was charged after an incident at his children’s school in May of 2019. The sheriff’s office received calls that Smith was being confrontational with staff members at Scioto Ridge Elementary School who weren’t letting Smith pick up his children.

Deputies confirmed that Smith was violating a civil protection order, and they arrested him and charged him for that violation.

Smith was fired from OSU after his ex-wife filed for a protection order. Then-head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for his handling of the domestic violence allegations against Smith.

At the time of the incident, Smith’s attorney sent NBC4 the following statement:

“Same old same old. Absolutely malicious move by his ex-wife to have Zach arrested at their kids’ school when he was there to pick them up. She’s in contempt of court for not giving him the kids to him last night which she was supposed to. Just very sad for the children. 100% avoidable by both of them.”

In May, Courtney Smith’s attorney released the following statement in regards to the incident: