Former Ohio State University coach sentenced for having sex with teen diver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Ohio State diving club coach has been sentenced on charges related to allegations of having sex with a diver who was a teenager at the time.

Former Ohio State Diving Club coach, William Bohonyi learned his fate this morning in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

He will serve two 24-month prison sentences back to back. He will be a registered sex offender for life.

He pleaded guilty back in May to two counts of sexual battery.

The accuser, Estee Pryor made a victim statement in front of the judge.

“How are you supposed to care about a sport when your coach won’t even care about you or your body. He’s manipulative and needs to be held accountable,” Estee Pryor, Victim.

Pryor says Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

“I know what I did was wrong and that’s why I tried to hide it. I was raised to know better and because of my selfish behavior I will pay for this the rest of my life,” Bohonyi.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi in August 2014.