Former Ohio State professor pleads guilty in international fraud scheme

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Rheumatology professor and researcher Song Guo Zheng pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of making false statements to federal authorities as part of a research grant fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Zheng admitted to lying on applications so he could use about $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health to develop China’s expertise in rheumatology and immunology.

“Zheng promised China he would enhance the country’s biomedical research,” said David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “He was preparing to flee the United States after he learned that his American employer had begun an administrative process into whether or not he was complying with American taxpayer-funded grant rules.”

Zheng, 58, of Hilliard, was arrested in May as he was preparing to depart Alaska for China. Among the items he was carrying were several silver bars, expired Chinese passports for his family and deeds for property in China. He was sent back to Ohio, where he first appeared in court in July.

Sen. Rob Portman led a year-long investigation into a Chinese talent recruitment program, Thousand Talents, that recruited U.S.-based scientists and researchers, including Zheng, and gave them incentives to transfer taxpayer-funded research and intellectual property to China.

“I am encouraged by the actions taken by DOJ and the FBI to stop the exploitation of the openness and transparency of our research enterprise,” Portman said. “China’s ongoing theft of America’s research and innovation must stop.”

Zheng was a professor of internal medicine who led a team conducting autoimmune research at Ohio State and Penn State universities.

“I’m pleased that our bipartisan subcommittee investigation last year has spurred additional action by federal law enforcement to hold China and their Thousand Talent program members accountable,” Portman said.