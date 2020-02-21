Former Ohio State football players indicted for rape and kidnapping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two former Ohio State football players were indicted Friday, both charged with rape and kidnapping.

Amir I. Riep, 21 and Jahsen L. Wint, 21 are both charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, the victim visited the apartment of Riep and Wint on February 4 to watch a movie. Later in the evening, O’Brien said the victim was restrained and raped by the pair.

Riep allegedly told the victim to say on video that everything was consensual, according to court documents.

“If convicted on these charges, both men face a maximum consecutive term of 33 years of incarceration as well as registration as sex offenders,” O’Brien said in a press release.

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day announced the dismissal of Riep and Wint from the team less than 24 hours after their arrest.

I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further. Coach Ryan Day

Riep, 21, just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint, 21, was a junior safety.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6.