HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio county auditor has been sentenced to jail time after he was convicted of a fourth-degree felony.

(Courtesy Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Roger Reynolds, the former Butler County auditor, was sentenced to 30 days in county jail and five years of community control on a felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Friday. Reynolds is also required to pay a $5,000 fine.

“While I am disappointed in this sentenced, I am gratified that the court recognized this abuse of public trust warrants at least some jail time,” Yost said.

Reynolds was forced to vacate his position as a public official following his conviction in December of 2022, Yost said.