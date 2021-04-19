Former Ohio corrections officer indicted in death of inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A former corrections deputy for the Scioto County sheriff has been indicted in the death of a jail inmate in 2020.

Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that Billy Thompson had been indicted by a Scioto County grand jury on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, all felonies. If convicted, Thompson could receive from 15 years to life in prison.

Thompson is being charged for his role in the death of Kevin Bailey, 56, on May 25, 2020. While corrections officers were moving Bailey at the Scioto County jail, a struggled occurred, and Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground. Bailey was taken to a hospital, where he died June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.