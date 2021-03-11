Former Nelsonville deputy auditor indicted on additional theft charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Nelsonville’s former deputy auditor is facing additional charges relating to the theft of some $240,000.

Stephanie Wilson, 47, of Stewart, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday following her indictment on a second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and a third-degree felony charge of theft in office. The Athens County Prosecutor was expected to request a $2.5 million bond.

Prosecutors allege that Wilson stole an additional $42,000 from the city of Nelsonville, on top of the $200,000 she was accused of stealing previously. Wilson initially pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and theft in office.

Wilson has not yet been sentenced on the first charges.