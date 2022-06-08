COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan, a long-time member of the NBC4 family and central Ohio community, has been selected to receive one of the highest honors in local broadcast news from the Ohio Valley Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Hogan, who began as a radio anchor in her hometown of Toledo 44 years ago, will be recognized at the 58th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards as a “Silver Circle” inductee.

The Silver Circle is reserved for “television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more,” according to NATAS. Additionally, honorees have made “an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry,” set “standards of achievement” and given back to the community as “mentors, educators, and volunteers.”

Hogan joined NBC4 in the mid-1980s and held various roles with “Columbus PM Magazine,” on the anchor desk at 5:30 and 11 p.m., and as the first host of “Daytime Columbus.” She received four Emmy nominations and won the prestigious award in 1985.

The essay that led to Hogan’s current honor (full text below) was written by another former NBC4 anchor, Holly Hollingsworth, whom Hogan welcomed to the station years ago.

“Gail did not simply achieve the status of anchor and serve a career in that capacity; she explored new roles and forged a unique path,” wrote Hollingsworth. “In what may be one of her most poignant career lessons to the rest of us in this field, she has shown that the greatest way to serve the industry is to cultivate an ability to adapt to its changing needs over time.”

In 1988 Hogan went into cardiac arrest while working at the station. Five coworkers performed CPR on the then 32-year-old until medics arrived 35 minutes later.

“I have made it my mission, my passion, especially around women and heart disease to get us recognized by the medical community, by women themselves and to know what to look for themselves,” Hogan told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall in a 2021 interview about the importance of heart health. “All that gave me purpose to take my mind necessarily off what I had and be able to do something good with what had happened and, hopefully, do good for other people so that they can learn how to take better care of their health.”

Hogan’s experience as a heart attack survivor and an advocate for heart health has led to her work with the American Heart Association and the Ross Heart Hospital.

The Emmy gala is scheduled for late July 2022. Previous Silver Circle members from NBC4 include Colleen Marshall and Mike Bowersock, who were inducted in 2016.