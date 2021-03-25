Former middle school gym teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery against student

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Andrew Walsh, a former middle school gym teacher.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Mount Vernon Middle School gym teacher pleaded guilty today to sexual battery and sexual activity with a student.

Andrew Walsh, 36, will be held in the Knox County Jail until sentencing on April 29. Judge Richard Wetzel revoked his bond, according to a social media post by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim and her mother spoke in court, describing Walsh’s grooming of the victim and his public reputation as a religious person.

Walsh faces a sentence of up to 5 years on the charge, with 5 years of parole supervision after prison release. He will have to register as a sex offender for life, the post concluded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss