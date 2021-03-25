Former middle school gym teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery against student

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Mount Vernon Middle School gym teacher pleaded guilty today to sexual battery and sexual activity with a student.

Andrew Walsh, 36, will be held in the Knox County Jail until sentencing on April 29. Judge Richard Wetzel revoked his bond, according to a social media post by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim and her mother spoke in court, describing Walsh’s grooming of the victim and his public reputation as a religious person.

Walsh faces a sentence of up to 5 years on the charge, with 5 years of parole supervision after prison release. He will have to register as a sex offender for life, the post concluded.