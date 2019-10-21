Former mailman guilty of public indecency inside his mail truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former mailman accused of performing a sexual act inside his mail truck has been found guilty of public indecency.

Joseph E. Rice, 53, of Westerville, is scheduled to be sentenced on the charge on Nov. 18.

The verdict against Rice was issued by a judge on Oct. 15 after Rice waived his right to a jury trial.

According to court records, Rice was observed by a mother and daughter performing the sex act in his mail truck in December of 2017. As a result of the incident, Rice lost his job with the post office.

Rice is also a former troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was removed from the position when he was indicted on the charge in February of 2019.

Rice pleaded no contest to two earlier public indecency charges, one each in 2002 and 2006.

Rice faces up to a year in prison.