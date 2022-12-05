COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses.

According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance of criminal background checks. She pleaded guilty in Jackson County Common Pleas Court on Friday to theft and agreed to make full restitution.

The Special Investigations Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the case when informed that Brady had been stealing cash payments made to the sheriff’s office between November 2018 through October 2019.

Brady, who was indicted in May 2021, had her pre-trial bond revoked in 2022 when she failed a drug test. The AOS report said she will be sentenced at a later date.