Former inmates, employees sharing more concerns about Franklin County Jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 uncovered a major problem inside the Franklin County jail that shocked many of you.

Vomit, urine and other bodily fluids sat in urinals for days.​ Mold was left untreated for months.​

Many reached out with concerns about the jail since NBC4 first aired the story. We’ve gotten dozens of calls, social media comments, tips, and emails.​ Many are sharing their own personal stories about working and staying inside the jail.​

Several former inmates and currents staff say they tried to bring attention to these issues and were ignored.​

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the conditions were not the fault of the sheriff’s office. He blames the outside company that is supposed to clean the jail. ​

Scott Helm spent almost two years inside the jail.​ He, like others, said the pictures don’t even begin to really describe just how awful it looks inside.​

He said he’s thankful the serious problem is coming to light.

​”I do think it was an important story to tell. It’s not okay for people to be treated inhumanly. The way that everything looked on the inside and the building is all kinds of outdated plumbing. There appeared to be mold on the walls,” said Helm.