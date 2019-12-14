Former Gahanna school board candidate charged with harassing board president

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Gahanna Jefferson Board of Education candidate is facing a criminal charge, accused of telecommunication harassment of the board president.

According to a criminal complaint, 41-year-old Jonathan Handler is charged with a misdemeanor count of telecommunication harassment for continuing to contact the family of Gahanna Jefferson Board of Education President Beryl Piccolantonio after being told to stop.

Piccolantonio’s husband originally made a report of unwanted harassment on November 11, 2019. A police officer called Handler on a recorded line and relayed a request to cease contact with the family. The request included telephone, text message and social media.

On December 4, Piccolantonio’s husband reported to police than Handler had posted messages to the personal Facebook page of Piccolantonio.

Piccolantonio told police she wanted to prosecute, according to court documents.

A detective spoke to Handler, again on a recorded line. The detective said Handler admitted to posting the messages on Facebook.

Handler was running against Daphne Moehring and Beryl Piccolantonio for the school board in the 2019 general election. He received nearly 22% of the vote and was not elected.

Handler was criticized before the election for a series of tweets that were seen as being racist, xenophobic and insensitive.

Handler is scheduled for a court appearance on December 17.